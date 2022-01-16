The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 3 Concept Art: The Streets of Mos Espa

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 3, “The Streets of Mos Espa.” Banthas and Rancors and Wookies, oh my! Out to fill the power vacuum left by the death of Jabba the Hutt, Daimyo Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Master Assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) take to the streets of Mos Espa to recruit Drash (Sophie Thatcher) and her colorful street gang. The new crime boss in need of muscle is at odds with Mayor Mok Shaiz (voice of Robert Rodriguez), who has staked Fett’s territory for the Pyke Syndicate, and the Hutt Twins, employers of the assassin sent to kill Fett: Wookie bounty hunter Black Krrsantan (Carey Jones).

Lucasfilm has released the official concept art from “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa,” featuring art by Christian Alzmann, Ryan Church, and Erik Tiemens. Below, see the conceptual versions of Fett’s meeting with the Hutts outside Jabba’s Palace, Fett’s new pet beast under the training of a Rancor keeper (Danny Trejo), and the biker gang chase for the Mayor’s Majordomo (David Pasquesi).

Responding to fan criticisms of the Robert Rodriguez-directed Chapter 3, including complaints Drash’s speeder gang is similar to Power Rangers, Morrison said “some of these things are out of our control.”

“We can’t say as performers, ‘We don’t want to work with these people, that’s not good enough,’” Morrison said when asked about online criticisms during a virtual Television Critics Association press tour panel. The Boba Fett actor added the youth gang “brought a lot of color to it, I thought … they were great, were working hard.”

The Sands of Tatooine

Business With the Pyke Syndicate

Raid of the Raiders

The Bacta Tank

The Streets of Mos Espa

Water Mongers

The Gladiator

No Hard Feelings

Tribute

The Gift

Insolent Youths

Territory