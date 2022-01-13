The Book of Boba Fett: Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Reacts To Her Star Wars Debut

There were many exciting actors in the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett. “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa” featured an appearance by Stephen Root as Lortha Peel, Danny Trejo as the Rancor Keeper, and a hidden cameo by Amy Sedaris‘ The Mandalorian character, Pelli Motto. If you’ve been watching Showtime’s new hit series, Yellowjackets, you also recognized Sophie Thatcher, who played Drash, the lead member of the street gang who teams up with Boba Fett. Many Yellowjackets fans took to social yesterday to celebrate her Star Wars debut, and they’re not the only ones. Thatcher shared some images on Instagram in honor of The Book of Boba Fett.

“My character Drash got introduced on today’s episode of Book of Boba Fett. Still crazy to be in Star Wars universe 😵‍💫 @thebookofbobafett @starwars,” Thatcher wrote. You can check out her photos below:

Yellowjackets has already been renewed for a second season, and it’s been revealed that the showrunners have a plan in place for three more after that. As for Thatcher and Star Wars, the actor first appeared in a trailer for The Book of Boba Fett in December, and Yellowjackets fans have been eager to see her show up on the Disney+ series. The Book of Boba Fett is set to have four more episodes, and Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) recently teased more character surprises when speaking with TVLine.

“Oh, yeah. We’re not allowed to mention too much about these incoming actors, but yeah, we look forward to it,” Morrison replied when asked if audiences should be on the watch for upcoming villains. “That’s just the beginning. There’s some colorful chaps coming in to upset the works and that’s a part of this wonderful series, too, the introduction of all these elements that come in all shapes and all kinds.”

Robert Rodriguez, who is executive producing the series as well as directing some episodes, spoke to ComicBook.com in the past about bringing Boba Fett back to life onscreen.

“Boba was my favorite, so I was really excited I got to do that and just do him,” Rodriguez previously shared. “I want to give him a showcase because I was 12 when Empire Strikes Back came out and they were talking Boba Fett before the movie came out. The marketing was really pushing him, so you really thought he was gonna have a huge role in it, so I really wanted to satisfy that need for more Boba in this.”

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

