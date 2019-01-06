‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Confirmed for 2019 Release

After the fifth season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars aired on Cartoon Network way back in 2012, many fans were furious at the new direction Lucasfilm was taking for their animated corner of the galaxy. The series was effectively cancelled, with a truncated season later hitting Netflix.

The news came in the wake of Lucasfilm’s purchase by Disney, but with the creation of the new streaming service, The Clone Wars is now coming back. And it turns out that fans won’t have to wait long.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed that the sixth seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will debut on Disney+ sometime in 2019, meaning that fans will be able to catch up with Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Ahsoka before the calendar turns.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars was originally cancelled after the Lucasfilm purchase, with the animation team immediately switching gears to focus on Star Wars Rebels, focusing on the time between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, with a minor focus on the characters from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The series was then followed up by Star Wars Resistance.

But showrunner Dave Filoni took a back seat, presumably to focus on the development of The Clone Wars revival as well as the first live-action Star Wars series with The Mandalorian, also set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service.

As for why Disney and Lucasfilm decided to shift their focus away from The Clone Wars and toward new properties, the young Boba Fett’s actor Daniel Logan said it was to refocus the brand for a more family-friendly audience.

“Disney, they cancelled it, I think it was getting a little too graphic — actually, it was getting really graphic,” Logan previously said during an appearance at London Comic Con. “Boba was doing some really, really cool stuff. He started actually becoming a bounty hunter.”

But fans won’t have to wait long for its return, as Ahsoka voice actor and geek icon Ashely Eckstein promised it will be amazing when it finally released.

“I can promise — obviously, Dave Filoni is a part of it and he’s done his best to bring back a lot of the key people that were a part of the show, pretty much all the cast members and then also some of the main crew members,” Eckstein previously said to CBR. “The stories are incredible, the people are incredible and anything that Dave Filoni touches is going to be amazing.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars will make its triumphant return on Disney+ sometime in 2019.