How a Star Wars Poster Ruined John Boyega’s Date

Being an attractive and charismatic movie star would make one think finding a romantic partner would be easy, yet in the case of John Boyega, being in the Star Wars series can actually be held against him. The actor recently recounted an experience where spotting a poster for The Force Awakens ended a date and potential relationship.

“It was bad. It was the Star Wars: The Force Awakens poster with the lightsaber, and [I said], ‘That’s what I do.’ And she was kind of like, ‘Yeah, that’s not the life for me,’” the actor shared with the Fitzy and Wippa show. “A lot of women don’t want that. They don’t want the loudness. It’s too loud. And I respect her for that. I liked that.”

While the actor might have had a tougher time finding love in the real world, his character has no shortage of romantic prospects, as Rose made her intentions quite clear in The Last Jedi and Finn clearly having a deep connection with Rey.

Fans might not have ever seen Finn and Poe have a direct romantic connection with one another, but that hasn’t stopped them from forming that relationship in their own minds, going so far as to create stories and art depicting their love for one another.

“I’ve seen pictures of me and my boy, [Poe actor] Oscar Isaac, butt naked, in showers and stuff,” Boyega joked with Variety last year. “We don’t personally do that, but I’m open and free to anyone having their expression of art. This is all art at the end of the day, isn’t it? It’s nice.”

Isaac has also regularly supported fans creating the romantic relationship between the characters, even offering a message of approval when signing an item for a fan.

When one fan met Isaac, she presented him with a sign reading “FinnPoe is Endgame,” a reference to the group of fans who want to see the characters confirm their romantic feelings. Isaac gave the sign his signature, while adding the message, “Fully endorsed.”

The fan then tried to get the attention of John Boyega on Twitter in hopes of him confirming the sentiment, yet never got a reply.

Fans will have to wait to see how the relationship develops when Episode IX hits theaters on December 20, 2019.

