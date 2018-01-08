Mark Hamill Reveals He Played Secret Character in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

The legacy of Luke Skywalker has loomed large in the new Star Wars movies, but while fans got to find out what the exiled Jedi Master has been up to in The Last Jedi, they had to wait two years after The Force Awakens to find out.

Actor Mark Hamill didn’t have any dialogue as Luke in the first seventh installment in the Star Wars saga, but he recently revealed he actually does have some lines in the film—possibly as a secret character.

While discussing Star Wars: The Last Jedi at a BAFTA Q&A alongside his cast mates and writer/director Rian Johnson, Hamill spoke about his role playing Dobbu Scay in the Canto Bight sequence when he revealed his greater involvement in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“Listen, I’m a huge fan of Andy [Serkis] and all these people that do motion capture,” said Hamill. “I said to Rian, is there anything I could do to do a motion capture character? And I said… because I’ve done other things — I have lines in Force Awakens, but it’s un-billed, it’s uncredited, uncompensated — just because I have so much fun.”

The bombshell was whispered to the crowd, as if he was keeping a secret. And Hamill’s other role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens basically was a secret until he revealed it.

Given the nature of the conversation, it doesn’t seem like he played one of the many CG characters in J.J. Abrams’ film. Instead, he probably gave voice to someone in the film to make up for the lake of Luke Skywalker dialogue.

Hamill’s other character in Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the scrappy, posh creature who drunkenly stuffs coins into BB-8, thinking the Resistance droid was one of the nearby slot machines. He’s also seen giggling happily while showing himself with coins when the Fathiers tear through the casino.

But the fact that he actually had lines of dialogue in Star Wars: The Force Awakens should surprise every fan who thought he simply showed up in the end to look forlorn.

Now, we have a new question to ask: who else did Hamill play in The Force Awakens?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters.