Choose Your ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Blu-ray Wisely

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has already been in theaters for over a month, and these days that means it’s time to look ahead to the home video release. As usual, Best Buy and Target are first out of the gate – and there are several editions to choose from.

At the moment you can pre-order the standard Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray editions for $24.99 and $29.99 respectively. But wait! This is Star Wars we’re talking about here. These movies deserve something special in your Blu-ray collection. Fortunately, there are more exciting options available for only a few bucks more.

First off, if you’re going for the standard Blu-ray, might want to upgrade to the Target exclusive edition for $27.99. It includes a 40-page booklet with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Star Wars: The Last Jedi with “exclusive images, facts and personal insights from the filmmakers”.

If you would rather go for steelbook editions, Best Buy has exclusive steelbook editions for both the standard Blu-ray ($29.99) and the 4K Blu-ray ($34.99).

Unfortunately, no release date or details on bonus features has been announced thus far – though if you look closely, images for several of the covers reveal that these will be 3-disc sets. That leads us to believe that fans will have quite a bit of bonus features to enjoy.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters. Its sequel and the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, will release in theaters on December 20, 2017. The next standalone Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens in theaters on May 25, 2018.

