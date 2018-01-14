‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Home Video Release Rumored to Include Two Hours of Bonus Content

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is rumored to include “over two hours of bonus footage,” including deleted scenes, when the film hits 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray, according to Star Wars News Net.

A potential debut date for The Last Jedi‘s home video release surfaced last week, pointing to a tentative disc release date of March 27. If accurate, the film is expected to debut digitally two weeks earlier on March 13.

Retailer Best Buy will offer exclusive steelbook packaging for both the 4K and standard Blu-ray disc releases, as they did with Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One.

Target, who offered exclusive collector’s packaging for Disney‘s last two Star Wars films, will offer an exclusive edition boasting a 40-page booklet giving fans an inside, behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Last Jedi with exclusive images, facts and personal insights from the filmmakers.

Writer-director Rian Johnson promised a “bunch of really fun stuff” cut from the final product will make its way onto the home release special features, including deleted scenes featuring Mark Hamill‘s Luke Skywalker and Daisy Ridley‘s Rey, John Boyega’s Finn and Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron, and Game of Thrones star Ralph Ineson, who plays a First Order officer.

Johnson and editor Bob Ducsay said the bonus footage will include a removed extended sequence that sees Finn, Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) and DJ (Benicio Del Toro) sneak through a First Order Mega Destroyer.

The Last Jedi recently bypassed $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office, placing it among the highest-earning films of 2017 and setting the sci-fi blockbuster on a path towards becoming one of the top ten all-time highest box office earners.

The eighth installment in the legendary Star Wars saga, The Last Jedi is proving somewhat controversial in China, where 92% of theaters dropped showings as result of poor performance.

The Last Jedi has earned just $34.2 million in China, standing in stark contrast to the nearly $600 million earned by the film domestically.

Starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing.