Star Wars: The Last Jedi is Now the Highest-Grossing Movie of 2017 At Domestic Box Office

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has officially claimed the 2017 box office.

The latest episode in the Star Wars saga earned $55 million over the weekend. That brings its domestic box office total to $517 million. The Last Jedi has now passed Beauty and the Beast to become the highest-grossing film of 2017.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s at the domestic box office. Globally, The Last Jedi has now earned over $1 billion. The film stands as the fourth highest grossing of 2017 worldwide.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now the eighth highest grossing movie ever at the domestic box office. Projections suggest it will become the sixth highest by the end of the New Year’s Day holiday. That means a leap over Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($532.1 million) to land on top of The Dark Knight ($534.8 million).

This is good news following last week’s record-setting drop for The Last Jedi. The film won the three-day weekend but may lose the holiday to the Jumanji remake.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi earned $220 million in its opening weekend. That makes it only the fourth film in history to earn over $200 million in its opening weekend. Star Wars: The Force Awakens broke records with its $247.9 million opening. Jurassic World earned $208.9 million in its first weekend. Marvel’s The Avengers opened to $207.4 million.

Last year’s Rogue One earned $155 million in its opening weekend.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi currently has an 83.28 ComicBook.com Composite Score. Star Wars: The Last Jedi also has a 4.06 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating. Let us know what you thought of Star Wars: The Last Jedi by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters. Its sequel and the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, will release in theaters on December 20, 2017. The next standalone Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens in theaters on May 25, 2018.