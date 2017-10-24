Star Wars: Rian Johnson Promises Leia “Kicks Butt” in ‘The Last Jedi’

While fans are eager to see the new Star Wars movie, it will be a bittersweet moment for many with Carrie Fisher appearing on screen for the last time as Leia Organa.

But director Rian Johnson promises some huge moments for the General/Princess in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, saying it would be a celebration of the character.

“Having these scenes in the film recontextualize tragically with her not being here anymore, it’s incredibly emotional,” said Johnson in an interview with USA Today. “For the next few months, seeing the fans … process the loss and celebrate her as Leia one last time, it’s going to be intense.”

Though he wouldn’t reveal any spoilers, he hinted that Fisher’s Leia would shine in the new movie.

“I think it’s going to be really sad but really joyful, I hope,” Johnson said. “She really kicks (butt) as General Leia, and I’m happy for that.”

After appearing in a supporting capacity in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, fans were clamoring to see more Leia (and Luke) in the sequel. It seems that wish will be granted, and Lucasfilm has even gone on to flesh out the character in the build up to the movie.

A new book was recently released by Claudia Gray which chronicles the young royal’s journey to becoming a prominent force in the fledgling Rebellion. Leia, Princess of Alderaan also introduces one of the new characters from Star Wars: The Last Jedi with Vice Admiral Holdo.

Though Holdo and Leia used to be friends, their current positions in the Resistance put them at odds with each other in the new film. Early details indicate that the two do not see eye to eye on how to proceed in their war against the First Order, and it seems like Poe Dameron will also play a significant role in that conflict.

While it’s sad to know this will be our final encounter with the Force-sensitive princess who always fought for good in the Star Wars galaxy, fans should at least be grateful we’ll get to see her on the big screen one last time.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.