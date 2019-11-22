Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow Confirms the Request He Made for The Last Jedi

The original Star Wars trilogy featured three different directors, with George Lucas being the consistent part of the filmmaking process to guide the direction of the films, while the sequel trilogy has been more of a relay race with directors handing off the next step of the journey to a new team, with Colin Trevorrow revealing that he had requested Star Wars: The Last Jedi to include a scene where Poe and Rey meet one another. Given that Trevorrow ultimately left Lucasfilm and handed over directing duties to J.J. Abrams for the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga, it’s unclear how this meeting could have set the stage for the sequel.

“I just asked [Last Jedi writer/director] Rian [Johnson] if he could include a little moment where Rey and Poe meet for the first time,” Trevorrow revealed to Empire. “They’re such beloved characters, it felt right for them to have some history in the next movie. I thought the way he did it was perfect.”

The characters only briefly interacted with one another in the film’s final sequence, requiring very few tweaks on the part of Johnson to accommodate for such a moment. Similarly, Johnson had made a request to Abrams for a moment he hoped to be compensated for in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to make a more effective story in The Last Jedi.

“I asked if R2[-D2] could come with Rey, and if BB-8 could stay behind with the Resistance,” Johnson confirmed to Entertainment Weekly back in 2017. “Originally it was BB-8 who went with Rey, which makes sense for the story in a way. But I asked, ‘Can you do me this solid and switch the droids?’”

Ultimately, R2-D2 helped convince Luke to train Rey by showing him the projection of Leia he first saw back on Tatooine that led him down his fateful path.

Trevorrow was announced as the director of the final Skywalker Saga film back in 2015, only to depart the project in 2017, ahead of The Last Jedi even landing in theaters. It’s unclear what his original plans were for the final film and how they will differ from what audiences will see in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“That’s not my place, especially right now,” Trevorrow revealed when asked about his plans for the film. “I know how hard this crew has worked over the past two years, a lot of them are working with us now on [Jurassic World 3]. I want to support them as they put this film out into the world. In the end, I’m just proud to have my name in space.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

