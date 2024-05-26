Dwayne Johnson Shares Behind the Scenes Look at Live-Action Moana

Back in February, Disney surprised fans with the news that Moana 2 was in the works and that it would be heading to theaters later this year. Soon after the project was announced, it was confirmed that Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson would be returning to voice Moana and Maui. In addition to the sequel, a live-action Moana is also being made with Johnson once again reprising his role as Maui. The project has been delayed, but Johnson is already at work. The actor took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of him singing his character's big song, "You're Welcome."

"Openness, ease, swing swing swing" was my direction 🎼🫡 Hold my tequila, I mean 'tea' 😉🥃🍵 'You're Welcome' scratch vocals for our upcoming live action film, MOANA. Cool day of work with this very talented cadre of artists & filmmakers 🎼🥃 Thomas Kail @alacamoire @lin_manuel Production begins this fall. ~ maui🪝 #moana @disneystudios." You can watch the video below:

Auliʻi Cravalho Won't Be Playing Moana in Live-Action:

When the news of the live-action Moana dropped, many Disney fans wondered if Auliʻi Cravalho would reprise her role as the titular character, who she originally voiced when she was 14. Cravalho, who is now 23, recently took to Instagram to confirm she will not be playing Moana in live-action, however, she will still be involved with the production.

"Aloha Mai Kakou," Cravalho began. "As I'm sure you've heard by now, live-action Moana is in the works and you all have been waiting very patiently for updates. So, I've written a few things down. When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital [that] the cast accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell." She continued, "So, as an executive producer of the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength."

Cravalho concluded, "I'm truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent to honor our incredible Pacific people's cultures and communities that helped inspire her story and I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come. Mahalo."

Stay tuned for more updates about Moana 2 and the live-action Moana.