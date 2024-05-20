Size does matter — and Deadpool & Wolverine is the biggest and longest Deadpool yet.

Advanced tickets for the R-rated Marvel Studios movie went on sale Monday morning, and just-listed showtimes have revealed the running time. According to the websites for ticket sellers Regal and AMC Theatres, Deadpool & Wolverine is 2 hours and 7 minutes, which would make it the lengthiest Deadpool movie yet. The previous installments both came in under two hours: 2016's Deadpool was shorter at 1 hour and 48 minutes, and 2018's Deadpool 2 was just under the two-hour mark at 1 hour 59 minutes.

Length-wise, Marvel Studios' only movie this year is on par with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2 hours 6 minutes) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2 hours 4 minutes). A two-hour running time is typical for Marvel Studios: 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder (1 hour 58 minutes) was the first MCU movie to come in under the two-hour mark since 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, with 2023's The Marvels on the shorter side (1 hour 45 minutes).

The new Deadpool sequel reunites Ryan Reynolds' mouthy mercenary and Hugh Jackman's mutant X-Man for the first time since 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Jackman retired the Wolverine role with the Fox-made Logan in 2017, but it was Reynolds' R-rated Deadpool in 2016— and Disney's acquisition of Fox's film and television assets in 2019, bringing the X-Men movies under Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige — that convinced the Australian actor to pop the claws at least one more time.

"I swear to you, when I said I was done, I really thought I was done," Jackman told Rotten Tomatoes. "But, in the back of my head, ever since I saw Deadpool, I was like, 'Those two characters together...' I knew it. I knew the fans wanted it. Ever since I put on the claws fans have talked about these two, so that had always been there, but I just knew."

Disney also released an appropriately on-brand Deadpool & Wolverine synopsis calling Marvel Studios' first R-rated movie "their most significant mistake to date."

"A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him," the official synopsis reads. "When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to – F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid."

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens only in theaters July 26. Tickets are now on sale.