The Witcher Season 4 Reveals First Look at Liam Hemsworth's Geralt

It's been a very long wait, but we finally have our first look at Liam Hemsworth in The Witcher. Season 4 of the Netflix series will see the actor taking over as lead character Geralt of Rivia following the departure of actor Henry Cavill at the end of last season. Since the announcement was first made, there's been a lot of controversy, with some fans swearing that they won't be watching the show now that Cavill is gone. It remains to be seen whether Hemsworth will be able to win fans over, but the actor looks very close to Cavill's appearance in the series!

The first image of Hemsworth was shared by Entertainment Weekly, and is an official promotional image from Netflix. Readers should keep in mind that this is only a first look, so it's hard to say if Hemsworth will be able to actually bring the brooding Geralt to life in the show. However, at the very least, he looks the part! In fact, with the lighting in the image, some fans might even mistake this for an image of Cavill himself. The first image of Hemsworth can be found below.

(Photo: Netflix, Entertainment Weekly)

Why Did Henry Cavill Leave The Witcher?

Cavill's departure from The Witcher was announced back in 2022, with his final episodes releasing on Netflix in 2023. The news shocked fans of the show, as Cavill had shown a lot of passion for the franchise over the years. However, there have been a number of indications that Cavill was not happy with how the series has been adapting the source material. This has led to speculation that Cavill's unhappiness with the adaptation is what convinced him to quit the show. In addition, some have theorized that the physically taxing nature of the role might have convinced Cavill to leave.

Whatever the case might be, Cavill and showrunner Lauren Hissrich have kept a tight lid on the official reason. It's possible we'll find out at some point down the line, but for now it's a moot point; Cavill is out and Hemsworth is in.

How Many Seasons of The Witcher Will There Be?

Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher will end with Season 5, so fans can expect to see Hemsworth playing the role for two seasons. We don't know how the show is going to wrap things up, but it seems the actors have been told; speaking to ComicBook earlier this year, Ciri actress Freya Allen revealed "yes, I know how it ends."

