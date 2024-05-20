Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in June 2024

June is almost two weeks away, but Disney+ is getting a head start on the new month by letting subscribers know what they can expect to see added to the streamer's lineup. This week, Disney+ unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its roster over the month of June and there's plenty to look forward to. There are really two major programs hitting Disney+ throughout the month of June, both of which are ongoing TV shows. The newest iteration of Doctor Who recently kicked off and has been available exclusively on Disney+ in the United States. The release of new episodes from the series will continue all throughout the month of June. The big new title arriving this month is Star Wars: The Acolyte, which is the latest live-action Star Wars series from Lucasfilm. Showrunner Leslye Headland's take on the galaxy far far away takes place at the end of the High Republic Era, which has only been present in books and comics to this point. The Acolyte kicks off with a two-episode premiere on June 4th. You can check out the full list of Disney+ June additions below!

June 1st For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen

June 3rd World Eats Bread (S1, 3 episodes)

June 4th Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color (S1, 4 episodes) The Acolyte – Two Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

In Lucasfilm's "The Acolyte," an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems....The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

June 5th Disney Jr.'s Ariel: Mermaid Tales (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)

June 7th Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation Doctor Who – Episode: "Rogue"

The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet.

June 8th Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

June 9th Celebrating Donald Duck's 90th Anniversary:

- Crazy Over Daisy

- Out on a Limb

- DIY Duck

June 11th The Acolyte – Episode 3 at 6pm PT

June 12th Fiennes Return to the Wild (S1, 2 episodes)

SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

June 14th Doctor Who - Episode: "The Legend of Ruby Sunday"

June 18th Clotilda: The Return Home The Acolyte – Episode 4 at 6pm PT

June 19th Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S4, 11 episodes)

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (S7, 8 episodes)

Wicked Tuna (S13, 12 episodes)

June 21st Doctor Who – Episode: "Empire of Death"

June 25th The Acolyte - Episode 5 at 6pm PT

June 26th Beaches

Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal (S3, 7 episodes)

Tiny House Nation (S1, 8 episodes, special episode "Tiny Haunted Houses")

Wahlburgers (S1, 10 episodes)

June 28th Disney Jr.'s Ariel – Season 1, 8 episodes

"Disney Jr.'s Ariel" is an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of "The Little Mermaid." It follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond. The series features fan-favorite characters, including King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian and Flounder, as well as exciting new additions like Ariel's two best friends, mer-children Lucia and Fernie, and lots of other adorable sea creatures.