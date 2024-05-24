Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Review & Beetlejuice 2 Trailer Breakdown

This episode of the podcast includes a review of Furiosa, a breakdown of the Beetlejuice 2 trailer - PLUS Wrestling talk and Star Wars: The Acolyte first reactions!

The ComicBook Nation crew breaks down the new trailers for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the Stranger Things Prequel "First Shadow," and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. There are also reviews of the first summer 2024 movies, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Garfield Movie.

PLUS: What to know about the Summer kickoff of some big WWE and AEW PPV events! – and first reactions to Star Wars: The Acolyte are in!

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Review

ComicBook critic Spencer Perry's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Review gives the film 4.5. out of 5 stars:

Comparisons to Fury Road will no doubt bounce about like a flaming tire rolling down a well-paved Wasteland street, but Furiosa and Fury Road are focused on different things. Though there are similarities to be found, and several characters and key locations appear in both, Furiosa is aiming for something closer in nature to Spartacus or Lawrence of Arabia than Fury Road, despite their aesthetic overlap and narrative loops. If there's a fault to find in Furiosa, it's that some of its attempts to really connect itself to Fury Road aren't seamless. It's not that they don't work, but the timeline of events becomes slightly muddled, which is the film's only real stumbling block and the kind of flaw that will fade into dust with time. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is equal parts post-apocalyptic action thriller and biblical epic. Even if you think you've seen what this world has to offer, there are still surprises to find in the sand.

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

