‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Deleted Scene Titles Revealed

Earlier this week, Disney announced details about the upcoming The Last Jedi home video release, which will feature a whopping 14 deleted scenes, as well as comprehensive behind-the-scenes featurettes. Star Wars News Net has uncovered the names of the deleted scenes, which offer a glimpse at what to expect with the Blu-ray release.

The titles of the deleted scenes are as follows:

Alternate Opening

Paige’s Gun Jams

Luke Has a Moment

Poe: Not Much of a Sewer

It’s Kind of Weird That You Recorded That

The Caretaker Sizes Up Rey

Caretaker Village Sequence

Extended Fathier Chase

Mega Destroyer Incursion – Extended Version

Rose Bites the Hand That Taunts Her

Phasma Squealed Like a Whoop Hog

Rose & Finn Go To Where They Belong

Rey & Chewie in the Falcon

The Costumes and Creatures of Canto Bight

Writer/director Rian Johnson has teased some of these scenes previously, such as the extended Canto Bight sequence and the scene at the Caretaker village, with scenes like “Luke Has A Moment” and “Phasma Squealed Like a Whoop Hog” having us excited that we’ll see more of these two characters.

The last title, “The Costumes and Creatures of Canto Bight,” could possibly be a miscategorized featurette about the film, or possibly a collection of shots that highlight the various inhabitants of the casino as opposed to being a full-blown scene.

One thing we definitely won’t be expecting is an extended version of the film, which Johnson claims he had no interest in creating.

“The final cut of the movie is the best cut of the movie that we could come up with,” Johnson shared during a recent Q&A. “Everything that was taken out, even the stuff that I love so much, was taken out for a reason at the end of the day. For me personally, I’ve enjoyed extended cuts of other stuff, but I don’t think I would ever do one.”

Johnson has also claimed that the deleted scenes last roughly 20 minutes, with some of the above scenes likely only lasting a few seconds while others offer substantial bits of story.

The Last Jedi hits Digital HD on March 13th and on Blu-ray and DVD on March 27th.

[H/T Star Wars News Net]