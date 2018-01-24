Star Wars: Domnhall Gleeson Asked Rian Johnson for Hux’s Big Moment in ‘The Last Jedi’

In The Force Awakens, audiences didn’t know if Kylo Ren or General Hux was the more intimidating foe, as Supreme Leader Snoke seemed to rely on them differently, depending on the necessary task. The Last Jedi showed Kylo embrace his true villainy, at times overshadowing Hux, but actor Domhnall Gleeson wanted to make sure his character got at least one moment to show his resolve.

Shortly after Kylo rebels against Supreme Leader Snoke, Hux enters the throne room to figure out what happened, only to realize that Kylo is to blame for the catastrophe. Honing his inner evil, Hux instinctively reaches for a weapon to reprimand Kylo, only to realize that if Kylo was powerful enough to confront Snoke, there’s no way he could come out on top.

“That was the one moment I asked Rian for,” Gleeson told IMDb. “General Hux is like a kicked dog for the whole movie, he just keeps on getting thrown into stuff and bullied, and I was like, ‘I wouldn’t like people to forget that he’s also a really nasty piece of work and could have an effect on the way things move forward.’”

The moment was brief, but it did show there was more to Hux than just a follower who would go along with whatever he was told to do. Much of the rest of the film depicts Hux obeying each and every one of Kylo’s demands, including opening an exhaustive amount of fire on Jedi Master Luke Skywalker.

The character might not get much screentime in the two films, but Star Wars: The Last Jedi – The Visual Dictionary shines more light on Hux’s villainy.

“Hux is responsible for the deaths of billions, having given the order to fire the Starkiller at the heavily populated Hosnian system,” the book reads. “A man of no scruples who craves power above all, Hux has dispatched many enemies or would-be foes before they became too dangerous a threat. This included quietly eliminating his own father, the elder General Brendol Hux, whose elevated position in the early First Order gave Armitage a childhood of great privilege.”

Any member of the First Order willing to have their own father murdered will surely strategize the best way to take down a superior, putting Kylo in a dangerous position.

We’ll see that relationship pan out when Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20, 2019.

The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

