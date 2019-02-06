‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Infamous Rey & Kylo Ren Scene Set to Jock Jams Is Hysterical

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has inspired countless fans to reimagine the film’s many iconic characters and scenes in a variety of ways, with one fan taking the iconic lightsaber fight featuring Rey and Kylo Ren against Supreme Leader Snoke’s guards and dubbing it with 2 Unlimited’s “Get Ready for This,” made popular by Jock Jams compilations. Check out the remixed duel in the video below.

can someone explain to me why this fits in so well??? #reylo pic.twitter.com/GOiRLpSjWE — 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 (@obscurvs) February 4, 2019

While the music itself might not entirely match the tone of the scene, seeing how often the beats of the song sync up with the action makes for a highly entertaining mash-up.

After earning thousands of likes and retweets, the video was eventually spotted by The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson, sharing insight into using various music cues while working on a film’s edit.

The filmmaker shared the video while adding, “My favorite thing about all of these are that they replicate the experience in the edit room when you drop a random song or track from another movie in over a scene for temp, and it fits mysteriously well. Which happens so often it’s creepy.”

Interestingly, Johnson is currently in the editing room, having recently wrapped production on his upcoming film Knives Out. While the film won’t be released until later this year, we don’t expect to see any Jock Jams making their way into the thriller.

Knowing that Johnson is currently in the editing room is exciting for a number of reasons, one of which being the impressive roster of talent he has amassed for the upcoming film. Knives Out will star Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Noah Segan, and Christopher Plummer.

As if this project wasn’t exciting enough, fans also have a trilogy of Star Wars films to look forward to that have been developed by Johnson, the first of which he will direct. The films were announced ahead of the release of The Last Jedi, based on the exciting collaborative process between Johnson and Lucasfilm as well as the studio’s interest in his many ambitious stories to tell in the Star Wars galaxy.

Despite Lucasfilm giving no official updates on the projects in over a year, Johnson most recently confirmed the project was still moving forward as scheduled last summer, potentially confirming that work on those films won’t begin until Johnson completes Knives Out.

Stay tuned for details on the future of Rian Johnson’s Star Wars films.