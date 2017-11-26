Mark Hamill Asks Fans To Keep ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Secrets

Do. Or do not. There is no try. One Star Wars legend asks you to keep The Last Jedi spoilers to yourself.

Twitter favorite Mark Hamill is using the social media platform to request fans not ruin the surprises in store for audiences when the movie begins to open in less than three weeks.

The #WaitForVIII is nearly over! Let me take this opportunity to personally ask you to keep all that happens in #TheLastJedi a secret for as long as is humanly possible. Thanking you ALL in advance, ❤️- mh #LooseLipsSinkStarships pic.twitter.com/LAkhSMVI0N — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) November 24, 2017

“The #WaitForVIII is nearly over,” Hamill wrote. “Let me take this opportunity to personally ask you to keep all that happens in #TheLastJedi a secret for as long as is humanly possible. Thanking you ALL in advance.” Hamill included a “Loose lips sink starships” hashtag and attached a cartoon depicting the all too familiar countdown to the newest installment of the saga.

Hamill’s appeal for fans to be tight-lipped is timely: as we inch closer towards The Last Jedi, descriptions of footage and spoiler-y details have leaked as the media and merchandise blitz continues to expand. Over the summer, Hamill backed comments made by writer and director Rian Johnson, who suggested fans “avoid” as much Star Wars marketing as they can to avoid potential spoilers.

After appearing only briefly in the closing moments of 2015’s Star Wars revival, The Force Awakens, Hamill’s Skywalker plays a central role in The Last Jedi as the reclusive and apprehensive mentor to Jedi-in-training Rey (Daisy Ridley). Hamill and Luke are “more prominent in this one,” Hamill said, admitting he was initially “insulted” by the grizzled Skywalker’s path in episode eight.

Fans anxiously awaiting the middle installment of the newest trilogy — to see what happens next and to avoid ruined surprises — will rush to theaters as soon as possible: the box office is bracing for another massive Star Wars opening in what is sure to be the biggest opening weekend of 2017 (unseating Disney‘s own Beauty and the Beast, released in March).

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens December 15.

