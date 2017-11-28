Star Wars: Daisy Ridley On Rey Going to The Dark Side in ‘The Last Jedi’

Ever since the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuted, fans have been wondering if the balance between the light and dark sides of the Force would be shaken up by Rey.

Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley recently appeared on Good Morning America and was asked point blank if her character would join Kylo Ren and the First Order. Her answer revealed some new insight into the intrigue surrounding the film’s conflict.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think the thing about this film is it’s not so- the lines are less clear as to ‘good and bad,’” Ridley said. “Rey is trying to find out about herself and about the universe. And those questions don’t entirely fall to the good, nor do they entirely fall to the bad. She’s trying to do her own sort of personal growth.”

Ridley’s comments lend more credence to the “Gray Jedi” theory, with many fans speculating that a blend of the light and dark sides will arise from the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“I think what’s amazing is that the end of the film — however that does end — it’s more rich. Because if it’s always good, the outcome isn’t as important as it might be if- you know…”

While it seems unlikely the Star Wars movies will use the term “Gray Jedi” as the official nomenclature, the concept continues to be teased by the actors involved with the film.

Ever since Luke Skywalker‘s voiceover in the trailer said “It’s time for the Jedi to end,” fans have speculated what it could possibly mean. While some believe Skywalker would be turning to the dark side, others have wondered if he believes a true balance in the Force can only be achieved without Jedi or Sith.

But what role will Rey play, and will the revelations of her family factor into her allegiance? The character has been shrouded in mystery ever since she first appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and the new movie looks like it will finally start revealing the importance of her role in the battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.