Star Wars: Will Rey Join the Dark Side in ‘The Last Jedi’?

Heading into the release of The Last Jedi, most fans had assumed that Luke Skywalker would ultimately be the character with the most conflicted affiliations, as the first teaser featured the character claiming that the Jedi must end. Based on the new trailer for the film, however, it looks like Rey could be the conflicted one.

Throughout the trailer, we see multiple shots of Rey training on Ahch-To with Luke, who points out that he’s never seen power quite to the extent of Rey’s, with the only implied exception being Kylo, whom he failed to train. Rey also expresses in the trailer that she felt a power inside of her but didn’t know what those feelings meant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By the end of the trailer, we see a sequence edited to appear as though Kylo outstretches his hand towards her, with her seemingly considering his offer. However, since the shot doesn’t contain the two of them, this could be a misdirection to confuse the viewer.

In The Force Awakens, Rey wasn’t quite aware of her abilities until she confronted Kylo. When the two finally met in combat in the film’s final scenes, Rey seemingly taps into her anger at having to witness Han Solo, a father figure, being struck down by Kylo. These were some of the first hints at Rey’s devotion wavering.

Given Rey’s unfamiliarity with the Force and her powers, one scenario that could potentially pan out over the course of the film is Rey going to train with Luke when he tries to warn her of the powers of the Force. While he was able to bring balance to the Force, he also saw his training attempts corrupted with Kylo.

If Rey believes in Luke’s teachings and believes that the Jedi really should end, but experiences a connection with Kylo, she could potentially embrace her darkness and join the Dark Side.

We’ll find out more when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.