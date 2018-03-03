Star Wars: Luke’s Third ‘The Last Jedi’ Lesson May Be Revealed in ‘Episode IX’

When Rey sought out Luke in The Last Jedi, the former Jedi Master was reluctant to get involved in the Resistance. Luke agrees to teach Rey three things, yet in the film’s final cut, only the first two of these lessons are directly confirmed. Writer/director Rian Johnson recently teased that the true third lesson may be revealed in Episode IX.

Johnson previously revealed that a scene was cut from the film in which Luke lied to Rey, claiming that the island of Ahch-To was under attack, with Rey running in to rescue the island’s inhabitants. Luke used this as a teaching moment to convey that the Resistance needed heroes like her, not him, to win against The First Order.

When speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the deleted scene, which will be available on the film’s Blu-ray, Johnson spoke ambiguously, avoiding confirming that there was a specific final “lesson” in this moment. The filmmaker also pointed out that leaving that third lesson open could be an issue that Episode IX director J.J. Abrams might explore.

“Notproblem, but possibility,” Johnson noted. “There are no problems, there’s only potential.”

The scene would have taken place before Rey’s Force connection with Kylo, as Johnson notes that removing the scene featuring Luke lying to her would have altered the tone of that conversation completely.

“In her next-to-last Force connection she has with Kylo, which is the very intense one, the context for that was her coming off this rejection and angry moment with Luke,” Johnson noted. “When we take that segment out, suddenly she’s coming into that Force connection after leaving things in a hopeful place with Luke, at the end of the temple lesson.”

The omission of the scene also leads to a dramatic emotional beat for Luke.

“It’s much more of a crushing reversal when Luke finds her in the hut [talking to Kylo,]” Johnson admits. “You get the sense that she and Luke were actually making progress, as opposed to, oh, things were screwed up.”

You can see this scene when The Last Jedi lands on Blu-ray March 27th.

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]