Rian Johnson Reveals What’s Most Frustrating About Making ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Though Lucasfilm movies have underwent expensive reshoots and director replacements in recent years, they seem to be thrilled with Rian Johnson on the production of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. So much so, that they’re letting him handle his own trilogy.

But Johnson admitted there is one frustrating aspect about his latest film during a press event in Mexico for the upcoming Star Wars film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I had such a good time making the movie,” said Johnson. “The most difficult, frustrating thing for me is waiting for it to come out. We finished it a while ago, over a month ago. So I’ve just been sitting, waiting to finally get to show it to audiences. I hope it’ll come soon.”

Did anyone tell Johnson the movie’s scheduled to hit theaters on December 15? He needs to fire his assistant.

But Johnson didn’t dwell in the negative for long, addressing what he thought was the best part of working on Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“For me, the most satisfying thing was getting to work with the cast,” Johnson said, naming off the actors in the film. “Every single day, I got to come to work and work with these guys and it was a real privilege.”

With less than a month until the movie premieres, fans are finally able to see all of the hard work pay off. Few movies this year were as anticipated as the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is projected to clean up at the box office with a $200 million opening.

There are a lot of questions to be answered in this latest Star Wars film, such as who are Rey’s parents, what’s her connection to Kylo Ren, and if Luke and Leia reunite? While we might not learn much more about Supreme Leader Snoke’s backstory, there are many mysteries to investigate in the new film.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.