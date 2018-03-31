Star Wars: Rian Johnson and Mark Hamill Comment on ‘The Last Jedi’ Social Media Critics

Writer/director Rian Johnson and actor Mark Hamill have learned the hard way that for as difficult as it is to create an exciting new chapter in the Star Wars saga that circumvents expectations and includes multiple metatextual themes about the saga, that’s nothing compared to the anger you must face from entitled fans who didn’t like the movie. In the months since The Last Jedi hit theaters, Johnson and Hamill have both been inundated with insults across all forms of social media, with both of them feeling lucky at the lack of social media when The Empire Strikes Back hit theaters.

When asked by CNN if any of the fans have tossed fair criticism at the duo, Johnson noted, “The thing is though, ‘no’ in terms of, ‘Oh wow, they’re right, I shouldn’t have done that,’ but ‘fair’ in terms of every single Star Wars thing that comes out, every fan has stuff they love, stuff they hate about it. Every movie has its lovers and its haters. Every single one going back to the originals.”

“We were so lucky there wasn’t social media when Empire Strikes Back came out,” Hamill joked. “In those days you really had to take a lot of effort and sit down and say, ‘Dear Mr. Hamill, why did you turn Harrison Ford into a coffee table? This is not right.’ Now, it’s wallop and send. It’s so easy. Pure hatred can be delivered directly to your home in a nanosecond.”

Given that Johnson was entrusted by Lucasfilm to make the Star Wars film he wanted to make, the filmmaker had every right to hurl insults back at anyone who tried to diminish his film’s accomplishments. Instead, even the insults have reminded him why he loves Star Wars fans so much in the first place.

“That’s also the other side of the coin of what’s great about Star Wars fans… Everyone is so passionate about it,” the filmmaker noted.

Even Hamill, who has been associated with Luke Skywalker for over 40 years, acknowledges the fan entitlement on display and sympathizes with the feeling.

“They have such an investment in it, you know? They feel they have a sense of ownership, and I totally get that,” Hamill confessed. “I feel the same way. Things don’t always go the way I like them, either.”

