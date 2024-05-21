New Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Trailer Released

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has been dropping a few teases here and there about what's coming in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC with a new boss previewed just recently, for example, but today, Elden Ring players got their best look yet at the DLC since the time it was first announced. FromSoftware and Bandai Namco dropped another trailer for Shadow of the Erdtree on Tuesday which fall exactly one month before the DLC is scheduled to release on June 21st.

This Elden Ring DLC has been a long time coming now and is even more highly anticipated due to FromSoftware's strong track record with DLCs in other games like the Dark Souls series. In line with how DLC was released for those games including Dark Souls, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls 3, this Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is currently the only one that's planned for Elden Ring, but that should still give players plenty to do. Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki previously suggested that the area players will explore in Shadow of the Erdtree was roughly the size of Limgrave in Elden Ring. Limgrave encompasses everything from Stormveil Castle to the southernmost regions of the whole map, so that should give you an idea of just how big this DLC will be.

This new area is called the "Land of Shadow" which is technically a completely different world from the Lands Between where all of Elden Ring takes place, so this is a new map you can travel to rather than an extension of the current one. A story centered around Empyrean Miquella who's referenced often in the base game is guaranteed along with boss fights, new weapons and armors, more weapon arts to affix to your arsenals, and likely some more spells and incantations, too.

"The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion features an all-new story set in the Land of Shadow imbued with mystery, perilous dungeons, and new enemies, weapons and equipment," an overview of the new DLC offered. "Discover uncharted territories, face formidable adversaries, and revel in the satisfying triumph of victory. Dive into the riveting interplay of characters, where drama and intrigue intertwine, that create an immersive experience to savor and enjoy."

Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC releases on June 21st. The DLC is currently available to preorder for $39.99 with Elden Ring players nabbing a bonus Shadow of the Erdtree gesture for buying it early.