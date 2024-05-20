Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Hides a Secret "Disclaimer" in New Trailer

Tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine are now on sale, and the hype for the Marvel Cinematic Universe installment is only getting stronger. The film, which will serve as the onscreen reunion of Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson / Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Logan Howlett / Wolverine, has largely leaned into the pair's dynamic in its marketing — but the latest trailer does have a surprising hidden message. Fans have spotted a QR code in the new Deadpool & Wolverine teaser that, when scanned, leads to a video of Reynolds reading a "disclaimer" for the film. In the video, which you can check out below, Reynolds makes comments jokingly signifying the kind of movie that audiences are about to be experiencing.

"We're very excited to be joining you July 26," Reynolds tells the viewers. "Many of you are very excited. But we should set the table correctly. This film is as paper thin as a sequel to Battlefield Earth. We're mostly going to beat each other senseless, make enemies with Disney, tell a few dick jokes, make a few jokes at my expense, make a lot of jokes at Hugh's expense, and completely sidestep Marvel's mandated after-credits sequence, which if you haven't figured it out yet, is always just a commercial for another movie which will invariably end with a commercial for another movie. So sit back, relax, let us lower your IQ and raise your heart rate while we travel to a vapid Dreamland, a place where grown men and grown women walk around in tights, and act like it's not a giant cultural cry for help. This is CINEMA."

Is Deadpool & Wolverine Set in the MCU?

While both Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool originated in the former Fox universe, the trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine have clearly indicated that the characters will be hopping over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview last October, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy confirmed that the project is definitely set in the MCU.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.