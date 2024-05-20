Alien: Romulus New Look Released

The upcoming Alien: Romulus is one of the most anticipated movies of the summer, and despite how much excitement there is around the picture, fans have only gotten one teaser for the spinoff. Given how hungry fans are for any updates about the project, they'll be excited to see a new look at Cailee Spaeny in the new movie, in which she looks to be wielding a flamethrower in hopes of keeping a xenomorph at bay. It might not be footage from the movie, but we'll take anything we can get. Check out the image from Alien: Romulus below, courtesy of Total Film, before it lands in theaters on August 16th.

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don't Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

(Photo: Total Film/20th Century Studios)

The upcoming movie takes place between the events of Alien and Aliens, and while the latter featured a group of marines taking on the monstrous creatures head-on, this new movie sees a group of colonists who are in entirely over their heads, so Spaeny's character might not be entirely familiar with wielding firepower. Director Álvarez previously explained how it was an Aliens deleted scene about colonists who were overtaken by the creatures that inspired the new adventure.

"My first instinct, just to try something different that hasn't been seen before, was to approach it from the angle of characters who are not professionals or scientists; they're not even adults," Álvarez explained to Entertainment Weekly. "I liked this concept of putting people in the front seat of the story who are closer to what the audience is -- not that the audience is young, more that the audience is completely virgin to the realities of space. When the characters are professionals, they know more than you do. But when they're still in their early 20s, they don't know how to operate the f-cking airlock."

He continued, "All their parents probably worked on the same ship when they were kids, and that's how they got to know each other ... There's a lot of history between them because they're the only family they have. They truly act more like surrogate siblings; some of them even lived under the same roof. A lot of the big themes of the movie are about siblinghood and what does that mean? The Romulus of it all, and the bigger plot with Weyland-Yutani, is actually connected to that as well."

Alien: Romulus hits theaters on August 16th.

