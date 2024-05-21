Netflix's One Piece Star Reveals the Custom Cast Tattoos Eiichiro Oda Inked

The cast of Netflix's live-action One Piece adaptation hasn't been shy about wearing their love of the shonen franchise on their sleeves, and one young actor wanted to take this to the next level. As Straw Hat fans know, One Piece's Eiichiro Oda worked as an Executive producer on the live-action series, with one of the cast deciding to shoot their shot with the manga artist. In revealing that they wanted a "One Piece tattoo", said actor revealed just what they wanted to be tattooed on their skin from Oda himself.

Taz Skylar took his job quite seriously when it came to bringing Sanji to life. Not only did the young actor hit the gym in an effort to make sure that his kicks were up to snuff when it came to portraying the Straw Hat chef, but he also trained in the kitchen. In numerous instances leading up to, and following, One Piece's live action adaptation release, Skylar showed that he was working on his culinary skills in the background. Trying to get into his character's head and ensure he was ready to feed his co-stars, Taz's reputation in the kitchen cannot be beat.

The One Piece Tattoo By Eiichiro Oda

In a recent interview at the Paris Fan Festival, the actor who plays Sanji stated the following when it came to his idea for a One Piece tattoo from Oda himself, "I wanted to get a One Piece tattoo for a while. So, I asked ODA if he could draw us something specific and he drew this for us. Every part of the figure's body is a letter, all of which together spell One Piece."

While details regarding the upcoming second season of the live-action One Piece remain few and far between, shonen fans are guessing what will take place based on the events of the source material. In the upcoming Loguetown, Little Garden, Drum Island, and Alabasta storylines, Sanji will encounter some big challenges while continuing his travels with Luffy and the other Straw Hats. The Netflix series will begin filming this year, meaning that One Piece fans should most likely prepare for a series comeback next year.

Want to keep up to date on the live-action iteration of the Grand Line? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the Straw Hat Pirates.