‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Andy Serkis Reveals Secrets Behind Snoke’s Voice

The mystery surrounding the enigmatic villain of the new Star Wars movies has worked fans into a frenzy, but actor Andy Serkis just revealed some new details that could hint at the character’s motivation.

In a discussion with Business Insider, Serkis revealed his inspirations and directions in providing the voice of Supreme Leader Snoke.

“When I first worked on it with [The Force Awakens director] J.J. [Abrams] there was an evolving design of the character,” Serkis said. “It was going through lots of changes.”

Serkis’ portrayal of Snoke’s voice was also aided by visual reference of the character design.

“But it’s all about where a character carries his pain, or aggression, or emotional centers, and with Snoke it was very much there [putting his hands to the back of his head],” Serkis said. “And his skull has got this big scar in the front, so for me it was a fracturing. He’s got this cleft in his head and I think it’s very painful for him to speak and yet there’s an imperiousness about him.”

Despite being one of the most powerful figures in the galaxy, Serkis portrays Snoke as if he’s hiding or protecting something.

“He’s severely damaged but there’s a vulnerability that’s he’s trying to cover so that was sort of what I was trying to do,” he added.

Ever since he appeared as a gigantic, intimidating hologram in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, fans have wondered who — or what — exactly Supreme Leader Snoke is. Theories ranged from a resurrected Darth Plagueis to a clone of Emperor Palpatine.

And though fans are curious to learn more about the character, Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has gone on record to state that Snoke’s backstory will not be explored in the film, but his motivations will.

“We got the whole story of Palpatine’s rise to power in the prequels, but in the original films, he’s exactly what he needs to be, which is just ‘The Emperor’,” director Rian Johnson told Empire. “He’s a dark force: the scary thing behind the thing. That was entirely how I approached Snoke. I wasn’t interested in explaining where he came from or telling his history, except where it serves this story.”

Hopefully we learn more about the mystery surrounding Supreme Leader Spoke when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15th.