Star Wars’ The Mandalorian Adventures Reveals Season 2 Favorites in New Expansion

Star Wars fans had the chance to revisit Mando and Grogu’s season 1 journey in Unexpected Games and Asmodee’s hit game The Mandalorian Adventures, and the original game included a host of notable names from the debut season. Now Unexpected Games has revealed they will be bringing in some huge fan favorites from season 2 in a brand new expansion titled The Clan of Two, and we’ve got your first look and details right here. Better than that though, we’ve got a brand new trailer to check out the game in action, which you can find in the video above.

The Mandalorian Adventures is a cooperative game designed by Corey Konieczka that has players taking on characters from season 1 of The Mandalorian like Mando, Greef Karga, IG-11, and more. You would play out story missions taken from moments in the show, and then unlock new cards, abilities, and modes as you played through more rounds of the game. The Clan of Two will take inspiration from season 2 of the show as the team looks to reunite Grogu with the Jedi, and that also means you get to play as some fan favorites like Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Ahsoka.

Each character will come with their own persistent abilities and unique playstyles, and more abilities will be unlocked as you play through the various scenarios and add cards to their specific decks. As in the first game, you’ll be able to take different characters into scenarios from the show that weren’t there before if you so choose, though you can also play with the characters that were part of those memorable moments as well.

The new expansion will also come with four new locations in the illustrated mission book, and that will provide you eight total maps to use with the game that can be mixed and matched with different scenarios. You’ll also get two new enemy types, ongoing events, and a duel deck that you can play with the new scenarios or mix in with the base game’s scenarios to add even more replayability.

“Season 2 of The Mandalorian included some of my favorite Star Wars™ scenes in the last decade. It was a blast recreating these moments for the board game, and this expansion includes so much more. From Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano to duels and dangerous cards, I can’t wait for you to see all the new content.” said Konieczka.

The Mandalorian Adventures – Clan of Two expansion will include over 110 cards, 137 tokens, 1 mission book, 4 standees, 2 double-sided Mercenary Mission sheets, and more. Clan of Two will require The Mandalorian Adventures base game to play, and is expected to hit hobby stores in the summer of 2025 for $39.99.

