Christmas Holiday Guide: Toys, Games, Collectibles, and Gear Perfect for the Season

The holiday season is finally upon us, and 2024 has been a year full of amazing board games, toys, collectibles, video games, gear, and electronics that are perfect candidates for your Christmas or Holiday celebration. If you’re looking for a few items that might be wonderful presents for family and friends we’ve got you covered, no matter what they are into. That said, if you’re looking to pick up a few things just to make your holiday season better, we’ve got you covered there too. Whether you’re into DC, Marvel, Disney, Wrestling, Power Rangers, board games, trading card games, video games, streaming, TV, movies, Star Wars, Sonic the Hedgehog, or anything else under the geek sun, we’ve probably got something you’ll want to add under the tree. To get things started, let’s dive into items that are specifically Christmas themed.

Time for Christmas

If you are inviting family and friends over for a fun time during the season or for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day festivities specifically, then you’re going to want to represent the holiday to the fullest. You’re also going to want to have some games on hand for people to enjoy and pass the time, and to that end, Smirk & Dagger Boop The Halls! is a must buy for the occasion. Boop The Halls! features the same delightful gameplay of the standard game but is given a full holiday makeover, complete with Kittens dressed in scarves and hats and a new Christmas Tree-themed board.

If you’re going to wear your holiday spirit, well there’s plenty of options there too, including BoxLunch’s holiday sweaters that include favorites like Baymax, Deadpool, Sonic, Spider-Man, and the Ewoks. You can also get some Dr. Seuss Grinch slipper socks to complete the look. Finally there’s a host of holiday-themed Funko Pops! to add to your display and collection. That includes Charlie Brown Christmas, Disney favorites, DC Comics heroes and villains, and The Grinch and his loyal puppy Max. You can find the full list of recommendations below.

Games For The Family

If you’re looking for games to play that will not only keep you entertained but also be easy to pick up for younger players, 2024 has been quite kind in that regard, and we’ve got some easy games to add to the mix. For they youngest gamers, you can’t go wrong with games like Spot It!, Sesame Street Zingo, Hello Kitty Game of Life, Bluey Keepy Uppy, Pickleball Blast, and Bluey Hide and Seek. Sesame Street Zingo has two different levels of difficulty built right in with the flip of a card, and the Cookie Monster dispenser will be a big win at the table. Likewise, Bluey Hide and Seek can be used in just about any environment, and will be a big hit with younger kids.

If you want a bit more of a challenge or want to incorporate a bigger age range, games like Monkey Palace: A Lego Board Game, Garden Heist, Wonky, Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls, and Wicked the Game would be good fits, especially Wonky, Monkey Palace, and Chronicles of Light. These games can be scaled a bit but are out of the box rather accommodating to a wide age range, and the themes will appeal to a variety of fans. Plus, who doesn’t love to build with Legos, right?

If you have some people who want to take on something new you can have some fun with the roleplaying party game Adventure Party: The Role Playing Party, and if someone wants to learn how to play something like Disney Lorcana, the Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway is a supremely streamlined and easy way for them to get the hang of the system and see if it’s something they enjoy. You can find all of the recommendations below.

TCGs Forever

Now, if you happen to have a TCG (Trading Card Game) fan in your orbit, there are some wonderful options to jump into at the moment, and you can’t go wrong with any of them. The king of the mountain is obviously Magic the Gathering, and they have a perfect starting point for new and lapsed fans with their new Foundations set. If you are new to the TCG scene, there’s also the delightful and easy to pick up Neopets Battledome from Upper Deck, and it’s relatively simple to get started.

Those who want something with a major IP attached are in luck as well, as there are two fantastic games hitting their stride. Those would be Star Wars Unlimited and Disney Lorcana, and Star Wars Unlimited just released its third set Twilight of the Republic, which includes a stellar starter set featuring Ahsoka and General Grevious. Disney Lorcana just revealed its latest set as well with Azurite Sea, boasting characters from Rescue Rangers, Treasure Planet, and Moana.

If you prefer a game that encompasses a wealth of franchises, look no further than UniVersus, which allows you to mix and match various sets for a one of a kind fighting game experience. The latest additions include Tekken 8, Attack on Titan, Godzilla, and Star Trek Lower Decks, so if you’re looking for variety, they’ve got you covered. You can find all of the recommendations below.

Board Game and RPG Holiday

If you’re shopping for a gamer who loves jumping into bigger tabletop experiences that might take a bit more time, there’s plenty of options for them as well. If they want new twists on classic experiences, look no further than games like Catan New Energies or Talisman Alliances, though you could also jump into the returning world of Heroscape as well. Heroscape has become hotter than ever, and you can grab a Master Set or Starter Set to get everything you need to bring the larger than life experience to your table.

If you want to be immersed in something fresh and new, you can’t go wrong with games like Sand, Harmonies, Mycelia, HiFi (a game built around a record player), Queen By Midnight, Radlands, or the outstanding and quite delightful Gnome Hollow.

There are also a wealth of options from Unstable Unicorns that deliver their trademark mix of tactical gameplay and adorable visuals, and if you prefer something with a franchise you love attached, look no further than Lord of the Rings: Duel for Middle-Earth, Mass Effect: Priority Hagalaz, or Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adventures. If you prefer roleplaying games, there’s a starter box for the G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game that will get you up and running quickly, and those who are already in the thick of a Power Rangers campaign can add another big sourcebook full of content to their ongoing adventure. You can find all of the recommendations below.

Kid’s Toybox

When it comes to getting the perfect present for your children to go under the Christmas tree, you can never have too many options, and hopefully we’ve done that for you with our rather varied list below. It’s hard to go wrong with plush toys for younger kids, and BumBumz Bakerbumz, Sesame Street Chicken Dance Elmo, and the Gund Disney Pooh and Piglet knit plush will make for great gift candidates. If you have a Toniebox, you can add new additions like Dr. Seuss Sam I Am Green Eggs & Ham and Blippi to your child’s regular Tonies rotation.

In the figures and dolls department, the Spidey-Rex Racer from Spidey and His Amazing Friends is likely going to be coveted by fans of the show, while Disney fans will definitely hope to see the Minnie Mouse Bow-Tel Hotel under the tree. The same goes for the Morphle Magic Pet Mobile figures and playset, and Monster High fans will assuredly want to add one of the Skulltimate Secrets figures to their collection.

DC and Star Wars fans have plenty to look forward to as well, including the Ultimate Transforming Batmobile playset, the DC Super Friends Batman Transforming Bat-Tank, and the Star Wars Darth Vader Bot. For something different, the Holobrite Pixie Lantern might be a perfect fit, or you could go with the LankyBox LankyBot RC or the Skibidi Toilet Mystery Toilet that comes with a host of smaller toys and figures inside. You can find all the recommendations below.

Collectibles, Figures, and Gear

Jumping into more of the collectibles and gear side of things, there are plenty of options this year across all genres, and that includes those who lean more towards electronics. Elgato’s Neo line features the Stream Deck and Facecam combination that looks to make your next stream setup a breeze, though both can also benefit your everyday work as well. Then there’s the Robosen Buzz Lightyear Robot, which is truly impressive and features full Bluetooth connectivity and a voice commands to bring your favorite Toy Story moments to life.

Then you can take a break from work to watch the brilliant first season of Arcane League of Legends in 4K before jumping into season 2, though if you have a fan of Monster High on the Christmas list, you can pick up the Monster High Skulltimate Secrets video game for a wonderful gift underneath the trees, and the game is available for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

If you’re into collectible figures, you have a variety of styles to choose from. For wrestling fans, Ringside Collectibles has a host of exclusive figures to add to the collection, including Toni Storm, CM Punk, Sting, and Jay White. For us ’90s fans, Mondo’s Daria and Jane set and the X-Men ’97 Cyclops figure might be right up your alley, and those who want to jump into movies and TV can add Optimus Prime, Wicked, Stranger Things, and Wednesday to the mix in a bevy of styles. Pop Mart also has their delightful Star Wars Series figures up for grabs, and Unstable Games has a number of Blind Box figures that are full of personality and won’t take up too much shelf space either. You can find all the recommendations below.

The Stylish Geek

Last but certainly not least is the fan who wants to wear their fandom on their sleeve, and in this case sometimes literally. If you’re looking for something perfect for kids, the Reebok x Blippi basketball sneaker is pretty slick and is made for toddlers. Those looking to add further style with some bright colors thrown in can pick up the Minnie Mouse Vacation Style Headband, Smurfs Smurfette Mini Backpack, or the Barbie Anniversary Wallet, and the Her Universe Star Wars Rebel Overalls should be a big hit as well.

If you’re into Wicked, you can’t go wrong with BoxLunch’s Defying Gravity shirt and Elphaba hoodie, and the Darth Vader Sith baseball journey will be an easy homerun for Christmas too. You can check out the full recommendations below.

What did you think of our list, and will you be picking up anything for the holidays? Let me know on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb and on Bluesky @knightofoa!