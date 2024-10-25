The Mandalorian and Grogu Gets a Production Update (And Fans May Be Surprised)

There’s a surprising update for the Star Wars movie featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu. The status of feature-length Star Wars movies has been in flux lately, but there’s no denying the popularity of Star Wars projects on Disney+. The first streaming series that started this impressive run was The Mandalorian, where everyone got to meet the adorable Grogu, adorably referred to as Baby Yoga when he was first introduced. After three seasons and a few spinoffs, Mando and Grogu are getting the theatrical treatment in The Mandalorian & Grogu. The movie’s 2026 release date may seem to be in the far future, but that doesn’t mean important updates aren’t being uncovered.

The latest edition of the Puck newsletter reports Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu has wrapped filming. You’ll note that the continuation of The Mandalorian reportedly started filming June 17th in Los Angeles. This is a familiar area for The Mandalorian since the first three seasons of the Disney+ series all filmed primarily in the L.A. area, including on soundstages at Manhattan Beach Studios with ILM’s StageCraft technology and the Volume.

As far as the cast of The Mandalorian & Grogu goes, the only confirmed members are titular star Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin and the animatronic Grogu. Sigourney Weaver was reportedly in talks to join The Mandalorian & Grogu in a mystery role. Weaver is known for her work in the Alien and Avatar franchises, as well as projects like Ghostbusters and Marvel’s Defenders. The Mandalorian series creator Jon Favreau is directing the movie.

“I’m excited about what we’re doing right now, but the movie, I think,is gonna be great,” Dave Filoni, a writer-director and producer on The Mandalorian, told ET earlier in the year. “With Jon at the helm, it’s gonna be fantastic, andhe’s so well-studied in Star Wars now, so he’s got a great shorthand andI love collaborating with him. Just excited to share the future of whatwe’re doing.”

There is a lot of pressure on The Mandalorian & Grogu to deliver at the box office so Disney can get back to making theatrical Star Wars movies again. 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the last movie in the franchise to be released in theaters, but it seemed to divide fans just as much as its previous two entries. But the same can’t be said for The Mandalorian. Pedro Pascal’s Mando has resonated with audiences, and you can’t help but fall in love with Grogu.

You can stream all three seasons of The Mandalorian on Disney+.