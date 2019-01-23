New ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Reports Claim Hero’s Costume Evolves Throughout the Series

In the world of Star Wars, Mandalorians are immediately recognizable based on their signature armor. A new report regarding the upcoming TV series Star Wars: The Mandalorian claims that, over the course of the initial season’s eight episodes, the main character’s outfit will evolve to accommodate improvements.

Making Star Wars claimed they had a source close to the production who revealed, “Supposedly there is a secret enclave of Mandalorians our hero is affiliated with. It is in this enclave that an armorer resides. It appears this woman is the key to his major upgrades.”

The first Mandalorian Star Wars fans met was Boba Fett in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, with various novels and comic books exploring many legends surrounding the character. These stories were relegated non-canonical when Disney purchased Lucasfilm, with Boba’s story being replaced with what we saw in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

Luckily, throughout various stories and animated series, audiences have a much better idea about the history of the Mandalorian people and, notably, their tendency to stick together. The Mandalorian takes place after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, so the concept of Mandalorians sticking together across the entire galaxy falls in line with their canonical culture.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

While depictions of Jango and Boba Fett in live-action films have given an intimidating perception of Mandalorians, their appearances also demonstrate that their equipment is often faulty. Both bounty hunters have met their makers based on malfunctioning jet packs, with the concept of an armorer making upgrades to their equipment in the series offering exciting opportunities to depict that, while intimidating, their armor could always use an improvement.

This new report could also confirm rumors about Stormtroopers and Death Troopers being spotted on set, as the destruction of the Galactic Empire could see former soldiers cashing in their armor to the highest bidder, including Mandalorians.

The series will star Pedro Pascal (Narcos), Gina Carano (Deadpool), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Carl Weathers (Predator), Omid Abtahi (American Gods), Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man), and Nick Nolte (Warrior).

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which will debut on Disney’s streaming service Disney+ before the end of the year.

