Star Wars: The Mandalorian Has Setup The Perfect Ahsoka and Bo-Katan Spinoff

This week's episode of The Mandalorian, Chapter 13 "The Jedi", thrilled fans with the eagerly anticipated live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano. Played by Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka's appearance also marked the long-awaited return of the character who was last seen in the finale of the Star Wars: Rebels animated series heading off in pursuit of Grand Admiral Thrawn who disappeared into deep space along with Jedi Ezra Bridger. With Ahsoka's live-action appearance this week coming on the heels of the live-action debut of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) the Disney+ series may have just created the perfect set up for a spinoff featuring the two beloved characters.

Spoilers for Season 2 of The Mandalorian below.

"The Jedi" sees Mandalorian Din Djarin head to the forest planet Corvus which is where Bo-Katan told him he would find Ahsoka. There, Din does indeed find Ahsoka where she's trying to defeat the cruel Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth of Calodan. Din enlists Ahsoka to help him learn more about The Child (something that leads to the revelation of his real name, Grogu, as well as his history) while Ahsoka, in exchange, recruits Din to help in her quest to stop Elsbeth. The episode also reveals why taking down Elsbeth was so important, as the magistrate is revealed to have been working for Thrawn.

Bo-Katan leading Din to Ahsoka's current location shows that the two allies -- Bo-Katan and Ahsoka fought together to depose Darth Maul who had come to control Mandalore, with Bo-Katan seeking to restore order to her home world following Maul's deposition, though the Empire occupied Mandalore and carried out a genocidal "The Purge" -- remain in contact in some form. Thanks to The Mandalorian, we also know that Bo-Katan fought during the Purge but lost the Darksaber that is now in Moff Gideon's possession and that Bo-Katan is still fighting and looks to reclaim it.

With Bo-Katan seeking Moff Gideon and Ahsoka still hunting Thrawn -- two major Imperial officers who very well could be connected -- it wouldn't be much of a stretch to see Bo-Katan and Ahsoka crossing paths again and needing to team up once again, helping each other. It would also be something that would be interesting just from a pairing perspective. One of the things that "The Jedi" gave fans a taste of is the somewhat odd pairing of a Jedi and a Mandalorian when Ahsoka and Din worked together to take down Elsbeth. Putting Bo-Katan and Ahsoka together for their own spinoff would continue that odd, but fascinating pairing as well as could open the door to explore a bit more of the time between Rebels and The Mandalorian as well provide a great opportunity to give Thrawn a live-action debut as well.

