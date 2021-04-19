Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Build Working Jetpack

✖

We're officially two seasons into Star Wars: The Mandalorian, but its impact on a galaxy far, far away can't be understated. The series' titular character, Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), has now become part of the pop culture lexicon, as has his unique take on the traditional Mandalorian armor. The Disney+ series has absolutely inspired a lot of fan tributes, both to Din and to his pint-sized sidekick Grogu, but a new video series pays tribute to the former's costume in a pretty cool way. The popular YouTube channel Hacksmith Industries has recently been releasing a series of videos recreating different aspects of The Mandalorian's armor — and the most recent one, which you can check out below, shows them making a working prototype of Din's jetpack. Previous episodes saw them building The Mandalorian's flamethrower, blaster and spear, helmet, and even Grogu's carrier.

The end result is pretty awesome, both just on a purely practical level, and for the ways that jetpacks have factored into The Mandalorian's universe. Both Din and Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) had major moments involving their respective jetpacks in Season 2, with the latter's contraption being a point of contention among Star Wars fans for years.

Looking to the future, fans are set to see a new chapter of the Star Wars universe later this year with The Book of Boba Fett, which was teased in the post-credits scene of the Season 2 finale.

"We didn't want to spoil the surprise during the big Kathleen Kennedy announcement of all the shows, so they let me keep this one a secret," series creator Jon Favreau said in an interview late last year. "So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian Season 3. But what we didn't say in that announcement is the next show coming up — what Kathy called 'the next chapter' — is going to be The Book of Boba Fett, and then we go into production right after that on The Mandalorian, back with the main character that we all know and love... pretty soon following that. There's a lot of Star Wars content coming out, I think they announced 10 projects, I think this will be 11."

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is set to debut on Disney+ in December of 2021. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

