The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin Is Definitely Returning in Season 3

✖

There has been a lot of confusion surrounding Star Wars over the past couple of days, specifically when it comes to the future of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The post-credits tag at the end of Friday's Season 2 finale revealed that Boba Fett and Fennec Shand would be starring in The Book of Boba Fett, which will arrive on Disney+ in December 2021. Fans were unsure whether this was a new series, or perhaps a pivot to an anthology format for The Mandalorian. Grogu was once again with a Jedi, and the third season of the series was already announced for a Christmas 2021 release, so people it was unclear what would be happening in the future.

Fortunately, creator and executive producer Jon Favreau cleared things up on Monday morning. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Favreau explained that The Book of Boba Fett would be its own series, which takes place in the timeline of The Mandalorian. Most importantly, he confirmed that the story of The Mandalorian will continue to focus on Pedro Pascal's character, Din Djarin.

"We didn't want to spoil the surprise during the big Kathleen Kennedy announcement of all the shows, so they let me keep this one a secret, " Favreau said. "So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian Season 3. But what we didn't say in that announcement is the next show coming up — what Kathy called 'the next chapter' — is going to be The Book of Boba Fett, and then we go into production right after that on The Mandalorian, back with the main character that we all know and love... pretty soon following that. There's a lot of Star Wars content coming out, I think they announced 10 projects, I think this will be 11."

So The Book of Boba Fett is the next Star Wars title coming to Disney+, and that is currently in production. Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen are set to star in the new series, which will arrive next December. As Favreau confirmed, Pascal's leading character will be returning to The Manddalorian for its third season, which will begin production as soon as work on Boba Fett is wrapped. There isn't going to be a new lead in The Mandalorian, and there aren't problems on set between Pascal and the creators.

The series will be back with Din Djarin leading the charge. This is the way, after all.