Star Wars: ‘The Mandalorian’ Set Photos Reveal Major ‘Rogue One’ Connection

A recent set report from the upcoming live-action Star Wars: The Mandalorian confirms that Death Troopers, first introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will appear in the series.

The report originated from Making Star Wars, who claims to have witnessed the Death Troopers on set. You can see the photos here. It’s unclear if these were merely the outfits of the Imperials used by others or if they were representatives of the nefarious organization.

The upcoming series is set years after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and after the destruction of the Galactic Empire. One reason for the appearance of the armor is that the soldiers who served as Death Troopers took to various corners of the galaxy, potentially still believing in the Empire’s ideals, though were forced into hiding. It’s also possible that, with the Empire and its various members being destroyed, the Death Trooper armor was stolen for use by those who carried out incredibly dangerous missions throughout the galaxy.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Death Troopers debuted in Rogue One and, like many villains in the Star Wars galaxy that make for a striking visual presence, many audiences felt they were underused. Viewers saw them in action as they carried out the orders of Director Krennic, though were ultimately given little to do. The characters also appeared in the animated Star Wars Rebels, yet their lack of any appearances in the original trilogy of films made fans wonder how they could be such elite warriors if they only ever appeared for such a brief time.

Last month, traditional Stormtroopers were also spotted on the set of the series, with these Death Trooper sightings inspiring more questions than offering answers.

This might not be the last time we get a look at Death Troopers in a live-action TV series, as it was recently announced that a new series would head into production next year, taking place before the events of Rogue One and focusing on Cassian Andor. Both of these series will be debuting on Disney’s upcoming streaming platform, Disney+.

[H/T Making Star Wars]