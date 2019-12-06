Star Wars: The Mandalorian Features Return to Iconic Location

If you’re a fan of the Star Wars franchise, especially of the original trilogy, then there’s a great chance that this week’s episode of the new Disney+ series will be your favorite installment yet. Written and directed by the animation guru Dave Filoni, Star Wars: The Mandalorian delves deep into the franchise and revisits one of the most iconic planets and locations in the entire saga, taking it back to where it all began. And while there are a lot of callbacks to the original trilogy and the prequels, this episode does a lot to push the narrative forward.

Warning: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Mandalorian episode 5 “The Gunslinger” below.

The episode picks up with our first space battle in the series with the Mandalorian’s ship being damaged by the blasters of a rival bounty hunter, hoping to collect on the score of the Child affectionately referred by fans as Baby Yoda. But Mando, being Mando, gets his ass kicked for just a little bit before finally eking out a victory and destroying his rival.

He then travels to arguably the most iconic planet in the entire Star Wars franchise: Tatooine. The desert planet loaded with moisture farmers and the most wretched hive of scum and villainy serves as a place for the Mandalorian to get some repairs and refuel.

As he waits for a starship mechanic to repair his ship, Mando decides to head to the local watering hole and find a job in hopes of earning enough money to pay the mechanic for her work. And fans will be delighted to know that he immediately heads to an iconic watering hole that hasn’t been seen since Star Wars: A New Hope.

The Mandalorian strolls through the front door of the Mos Eisley cantina, though there the band seems to be taking the night off and the bar is mostly quiet. What’s especially hilarious about this scene is that the cantina is now filled with droids, including a repaired R5. Even the bartenders are droids, with a pair of EV-series models making the drinks. For those unaware, it’s a similar droid to the one that integrated R2-D2 and C-3PO into Jabba the Hutt’s services in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

This whole scene is made much more comical with the awareness that the Mandalorian himself is not a fan of droids, likely due to his history surviving an attack from a battalion of Super Battle Droids during a skirmish with the Trade Federation.

It’s interesting to see how much Mos Eisley has changed over the years, but now we’re wondering one simple question — what happened to Wuher, the original bartender?!

