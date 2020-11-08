Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Not Okay With Baby Yoda After Latest Episode

The Internet was pretty preoccupied with the 2020 election this week, but that doesn't mean there weren't good tweets about Star Wars: The Mandalorian to be found. "The Passenger" dropped on Disney+ on Friday and featured a nod to Ant-Man, a cool detail about Boba Fett's jetpack, a reference to John Williams' score from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and much more. However, the star of the episode was "the passenger" herself, Frog Lady. Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) introduced Frog Lady to Mando (Pedro Pascal) on Tatooine and explained that she was traveling with her unfertilized eggs, and planned to meet up with her husband on another planet. In the end, Frog Lady survived the mayhem they encountered on their journey, but not all of her eggs did. Turns out, Baby Yoda thought they were a tasty treat.

The beloved character kept sneaking bites of Frog Lady's eggs, which has the Internet abuzz. Many people thought The Child could do no wrong, but now they're changing their tune after he wouldn't listen to Daddy Mando, who kept scolding him for taking bites of his new favorite snack. However, not everyone was bothered! You can check out some of the best tweets from Star Wars fans about Baby Yoda and Frog Lady below...