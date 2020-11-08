Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Not Okay With Baby Yoda After Latest Episode
The Internet was pretty preoccupied with the 2020 election this week, but that doesn't mean there weren't good tweets about Star Wars: The Mandalorian to be found. "The Passenger" dropped on Disney+ on Friday and featured a nod to Ant-Man, a cool detail about Boba Fett's jetpack, a reference to John Williams' score from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and much more. However, the star of the episode was "the passenger" herself, Frog Lady. Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) introduced Frog Lady to Mando (Pedro Pascal) on Tatooine and explained that she was traveling with her unfertilized eggs, and planned to meet up with her husband on another planet. In the end, Frog Lady survived the mayhem they encountered on their journey, but not all of her eggs did. Turns out, Baby Yoda thought they were a tasty treat.
The beloved character kept sneaking bites of Frog Lady's eggs, which has the Internet abuzz. Many people thought The Child could do no wrong, but now they're changing their tune after he wouldn't listen to Daddy Mando, who kept scolding him for taking bites of his new favorite snack. However, not everyone was bothered! You can check out some of the best tweets from Star Wars fans about Baby Yoda and Frog Lady below...
Fan Art
So on this week’s episode of #themandalorian we learn that #babyyoda really loves....Boba pic.twitter.com/6uQQlQGvAk— brian kesinger (@briankesinger) November 7, 2020
Yikes
Mando when he realizes baby yoda was eating the frog lady’s family’s last eggs:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/6TK71vhRZs— Jorge Tovar (@24Ginganinga) November 6, 2020
Waiting For Snack Time
Peli: The precious cargo will be a frog lady & her eggs (offspring)
Baby Yoda upon seeing the canister with floating eggs:pic.twitter.com/a5qpt6gdCv— Shadow 🦋 || MANDO S2 SPOILERS (@rexslegacy) November 7, 2020
Baby Yoda Said NOT TODAY
Frog Lady: I hope my babies grow up and live out a happy life
Baby Yoda after eating her eggs:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/nbVVdbm6Q8— Jorge Tovar (@24Ginganinga) November 6, 2020
Yum
Baby yoda looking at the eggs in the canister #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/rl3jyJNO9H— Jorge Tovar (@24Ginganinga) November 6, 2020
Baby Was Just Hungry
some poor woman: these are the last eggs i'll produce in my life time
baby yoda: pic.twitter.com/Ft5vCcz85O— 𝘾𝘼𝙇. (@ratnbonez) November 7, 2020
An Expert Weighs In
Mando spoilers
The zoologist in me is really ticked off at Baby Yoda eating all of her eggs. Her species is on the brink of extinction and he's out here slurping down any chance of their survival.— Jen 🗳 (@saviin_jen) November 6, 2020
Not Everyone Minds
Star Wars fans really out here calling baby Yoda a murderer for eating unfertilized eggs 💀💀💀— Star Wars: The Cantina Talk (@thecantinatalk) November 7, 2020
Points Were Made
so yall yelling at baby yoda for eating eggs but yearn after anakin after murdering children dont worry im takin notes hehe pic.twitter.com/BBXOOsZcXM— bek | mando spoilers (@mauldaIorian) November 6, 2020
You Can't Stay Mad At BB
find someone to look at you the way baby yoda looks at these eggs pic.twitter.com/U8fHhgcoGi— Centennial🦋🌼 (@CentennialReylo) November 7, 2020
Frog Lady Forever, Though
Frog Lady appreciation tweet ❤️
She just tryna protect her eggs. Baby Yoda is a menace. pic.twitter.com/bYvXKINnxE— Cap-1945 (@Capsicle1949) November 8, 2020