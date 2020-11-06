Star Wars: The Mandalorian Director Peyton Reed References Ant-Man in Chapter 10

✖

It's Friday and you know what that means... a new episode of The Mandalorian dropped! "Chapter 10: The Passenger" saw Mando and Baby Yoda getting into some hot water this week while traveling with a new companion. The episode featured a creepy scene that was originally meant for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and also featured a cool detail about Boba Fett's jetpack. The new chapter was also directed by Peyton Reed, the man known for helming Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. In fact the movie had a nod to the Marvel hero!

Towards the beginning of the episode, Mando (Pedro Pascal) enters the cantina to speak with Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris). She happens to be gambling with an alien who is basically just a giant ant! You can check out the creature below:

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Reed is the latest Marvel director to tackle an episode of The Mandalorian, including series creator and showrunner Jon Favreau (who directed the first two Iron Man movies) and Taika Waititi (who directed Thor: Ragnarok and will be helming the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder). Today's episode was also written by Favreau.

As for Ant-Man, Reed revealed back in August that he's finally done with Ant-Man 3's story. "We have [cracked the story]," Reed shared with Yahoo Entertainment. "Nothing is official yet, but we’re quietly working. We’re working through the pandemic."

As for Mando, Pedro Pascal recently told Good Morning America that he was "taken aback" by the new season.

"I will say that reading the first episode of the second season, I was taken aback in a really good way at how impressive that the first episode read," Pascal shared. "And already with the evidence of the first season, knowing that they were able to achieve everything that they set out to, and seeing this incredibly ostentatious first episode with the story of an action sequence and the way that it read on the page and just that feeling that, ‘My gosh, they’re going to achieve this visual experience!’ Like, this isn’t just, ‘Let’s just describe it as best as we can and see what we end up achieving with it’ – it is undoubtedly going to be achieved, and I kind of couldn’t believe that, and I understood, ‘Oh, so this is how they keep it up with the second season; this is how they don’t disappoint.'"

The latest episode of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.