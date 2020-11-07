Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 10 Includes Epic Reference to John Williams' Score

✖

The second episode of The Mandalorian's second season, "The Passenger," hit Disney+ today and featured some fun details. We saw a nod to Ant-Man in honor of the episode being directed by Peyton Reed as well as a cool detail about Boba Fett's jetpack. Most Mandalorian episodes feature fun Star Wars easter eggs, and this one was no exception. Anyone with a good ear and a love for John Williams probably caught this week's nod to the iconic composer.

The Mandalorian's composter, Ludwig Göransson (who just won the Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series - Original Dramatic Score) used a variation of Williams' "March of the Resistance" from Star Wars: The Force Awakens in the latest episode. Göransson mixed his own version of the track during the scene involving the New Republic X-Wings at the 34:20 mark in the episode (via The Direct).

In addition to winning the Emmy for scoring The Mandalorian, Göransson also won an Academy Award last year for scoring Black Panther. In fact, he's now one Tony away from an EGOT. As for Wiliams, the legendary composer was nominated for Best Original Score at the Oscars earlier this year for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker but lost the award to Hildur Guðnadóttir for Joker. Over the years, Williams has been nominated for more than 50 Academy Awards, winning five of them.

In case you missed it, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker also featured an epic tribute to Williams. At the time the movie was made, Williams had been nominated for 51 Oscars so in a scene that featured the composer doing a cameo, the crew created 51 easter eggs to represent each movie he was nominated for including Hook and Saving Private Ryan.

As for The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal recently told Good Morning America that he was "taken aback" by the new season.

"I will say that reading the first episode of the second season, I was taken aback in a really good way at how impressive that the first episode read," Pascal shared. "And already with the evidence of the first season, knowing that they were able to achieve everything that they set out to, and seeing this incredibly ostentatious first episode with the story of an action sequence and the way that it read on the page and just that feeling that, ‘My gosh, they’re going to achieve this visual experience!’ Like, this isn’t just, ‘Let’s just describe it as best as we can and see what we end up achieving with it’ – it is undoubtedly going to be achieved, and I kind of couldn’t believe that, and I understood, ‘Oh, so this is how they keep it up with the second season; this is how they don’t disappoint.'"

The latest episode of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.