New The Mandalorian Funko Pops: Unmasked Mando, Bo-Katan, Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and More

Funko is usually ahead of the game when it comes to Pop figures from major Star Wars projects, but that hasn't been the case with Season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney+. A lot of their attention has been focused on The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda / Grogu, so there are gaps to fill. The latest wave of The Mandalorian Pops goes a long way towards filling them.

The new common figures in Funko's The Mandalorian lineup include much needed additions like a helmetless Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and a battle-ready Dark Trooper. Of course, Funko couldn't stay away from Mando and Grogu entirely, so we're also getting new additions there: Aa helmetless Pedro Pascal Mando holding Grogu and Grogu with one of his beloved blue cookies. Pre-orders for these Pop figures are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now. Note that lucky Bo-Katan collectors will get a rare helmeted Chase variant shipped to them at random.

No wave of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Pop figures would be complete without exclusives, so we have some news there as well. Look for Baby Yoda struggling with the soup creature here at Target, and a hooded Ahsoka figure here on Amazon. A Baby Yoda with butterfly Pop will be available here at GameStop soon.

Expect to see a lot more Boba Fett in Funko's lineup with The Book of Boba Fett series on the way:

"We didn't want to spoil the surprise during the big Kathleen Kennedy announcement of all the shows, so they let me keep this one a secret," Favreau told Good Morning America after Book of Boba Fett did not appear as part of the Lucasfilm president's Star Wars slate revealed at Disney Investor Day in December. "So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian Season 3. But what we didn't say in that announcement is the next show coming up — what Kathy called 'the next chapter' — is going to be The Book of Boba Fett, and then we go into production right after that on The Mandalorian, back with the main character [Din Djarin] that we all know and love... pretty soon following that."

Season 1 and Season 2 of The Mandalorian are streaming now on Disney+. You can watch it right here. The Book of Boba Fett premieres this December.

