‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’: Pedro Pascal Confirmed as Star, Full Cast Revealed

Lucasfilm finally made an official announcement on their first live-action Star Wars series set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service next year, revealing the full cast for The Mandalorian.

Confirming rumors that have swirled about the production, Pedro Pascal is confirmed to be the title character in The Mandalorian, as well as the involvement of Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Nick Nolte.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But the announcement also reveals some surprising additions to the cast, including Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito and German filmmaker Werner Herzog in mysterious new roles.

“We’re having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we’re up to,” said Executive Producer Jon Favreau in a statement.

Emily Swallow of Supernatural and Omid Abtahi of American Gods were also announced to be in the new show, rounding out the cast of series regulars for The Mandalorian.

Little is known about the series thus far, with a synopsis revealed last month.

“The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic,” reads the synopsis.

Favreau will serve as executive producer alongside Star Wars Rebels and Clone Wars mastermind Dave Filoni, who is also directing the first episode of the show. They’re joined by Colin Wilson and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, while Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Kathleen Kennedy shared in a statement announcing the series. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Episode directors include Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, and Taika Waititi.

The Mandalorian is expected to premiere on Disney+ in late 2019, though there’s no word yet on a specific date.