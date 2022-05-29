Star Wars: Pedro Pascal Teases "Surprises" for Season Three

✖

After largely pivoting to television thanks to the arrival of Disney+, Lucasfilm has placed an increased emphasis on surprising fans whenever it can. Oftentimes the studio dives deep into its barrel of source material to pull out a character or Easter egg to bring to live-action. Star Wars fans have seen that countless times since the streaming platform was launched between two seasons of The Mandalorian and one season of The Book of Boba Fett. If you thought those surprises would soon run dry, you're mistaken.

According to the Mandalorian himself, the show's third outing will keep in line with the surprising reveals of its two predecessors. Pedro Pascal made the comments during an interview at Star Wars Celebration on Saturday.

"The hardest part is all of the creative ways journalists find to try and trick you, but I've gotten really good at it," the actor said during his own spotlight panel. "The easiest part of it is that I don't want anything to spoil anybody. I really, really don't. I'm a big mouth and I don't really keep any secrets. I want everything to be a surprise, and there are surprises coming in Season Three."

Some of those surprises include the return of Jedi master Luke Skywalker, and the live-action introduction of Ahsoka Tano, played by none other than fan-favorite actor Rosario Dawson. In fact, Dawson now leads Ahsoka, a spinoff from The Mandalorian, now filming its first season.

The Mandalorian season three will premiere in February of 2023 on Disney+. The first two seasons can now be seen on the streaming platform.

"Man, I am not a workout-y person, and I'm in my 40s getting into the most physically demanding role of my life," Dawson said to Vanity Fair earlier this month.

She added, "[Ahsoka's] not someone who gets tired. I can't play this like a human. She is an indefatigable alien. She's precise. She's master level. The challenge is for me to show up and express that... It's like, I won't necessarily work out for myself, but I'll work out for Ahsoka any day of the week. I'm a huge fan, and I don't want to watch and be like, 'Yo, Ahsoka's hand seems a little shaky there.'"

What other characters do you hope to see return soon?