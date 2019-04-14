‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Release Schedule on Disney+ Confirmed

After last week’s huge Disney+ event, Lucasfilm has started to reveal new details about their flagship series in the Star Wars galaxy. The end of 2019 will see a lot of new adventures in the galaxy far, far away, but we’ll finally get to see the first live-action TV series when The Mandalorian premieres on the streaming service.

We now know Star Wars: The Mandalorian will launch with Disney+ in November, but the rollout for the series has been a mystery. Will it premiere weekly, or will it be a Netflix-style drop with all episodes immediately available? EW reporter Anthony Breznican found the answer at Star Wars Celebration:

Yes, I just checked with two other sources. Only the first episode of The Mandalorian will be released on Disney+ on Nov. 12. Maaaaaybe they’ll decide to add a second, but it won’t be the full binge. https://t.co/l0IotlEmUA — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) April 14, 2019

So now we know that The Mandalorian will not be a binge-able title when it launches on Disney+, and that we’ll all have to wait for new episodes every week. Lucasfilm or Disney have not yet revealed the exact time table of the airing schedule. The first episode will be available when the service launches on Tuesday, November 12th; so it’s a good bet that new episodes will premiere every Tuesday after that.

The series has been shrouded in secrecy since it was first announced, but showrunner and writer Jon Favreau finally opened up about the new series during the spotlight panel at Celebration.

“If you look throughout history, it’s fun at first, but it gets very complicated quickly,” Favreau explained. “The idea of the world after The Return of the Jedi and what would happen and what sort of characters would survive, and what it was like until the new Republic took over. You have vestiges of the Empire. You have only the strong surviving. You have chaos taking over the galaxy.”

We’ll get to see how the galaxy adapts, and how the criminal underworld takes advantage of the chaos, when The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on November 12th.

