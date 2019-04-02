‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Reportedly Getting Season 2 Order on Disney+

Last month, production for Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the upcoming Disney+ live-action series, wrapped and left many wondering if a second season was on the table. According to HN Entertainment, a Lucasfilm source has revealed that a second season is looking very likely for the series. In fact, it will potentially get picked up again before the first season even debuts.

“It’s not terribly shocking as most network/streaming series sign-up writers, production teams and actors for multiple season options. Netflix also usually has second seasons in development phases before they see the results of the first one, most recently Narcos: Mexico and Umbrella Company secured second seasons before the first season even aired,” HN Entertainment explained.

The new series is being helmed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Jungle Book) and is set to star Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Kingsman: The Golden Circle) in the titular role. He will joined by actors Gina Carano (Deadpool, Fast & Furious 6), Carl Weathers (Rocky, Predator), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Jungle Book), Nick Nolte (48 Hrs., Warrior), and Werner Herzog (Jack Reacher, Metalocalypse).

The show is expected to drop sometime in the fall when Disney+ launches and is rumored to be close in tone to the original Star Wars trilogy. One of the episodes was directed by Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi, and he dropped hints that audiences can expect the series to feel like the classics.

“Star Wars is very different to Marvel style,” he shared with press after a TCA event. “They know that the tone of the first films really should be kind of adhered to. That’s what the fans like and you can’t really disrespect it, I guess is a nicer way of saying, ‘Can’t put too many jokes in.’ There’s a bit, definitely, my tone is in there, the dialogue and stuff like that.”

In the new series, after the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travels of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Boba Fett is by far the most well-known Mandalorian and, while we don’t expect him to show up in the series given his death in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Waititi promises the new show will honor the things that people love about the universe’s bounty hunters.

“For most kids growing up with those films, [Boba Fett] was one of the most favorite characters, even though he’s barely in the films,” Waititi said. “Just the idea of bounty hunters, the helmets are so cool. Just getting to see characters like that and getting to shoot with them is pretty cool.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to drop on Disney+ sometime in 2019.

