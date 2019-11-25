Star Wars Fans Want a Baby Yoda Avatar for Disney+

It’s been almost two weeks since Disney+ originally launched, and fans are still getting used to the streaming service’s interface and hidden gems. For Star Wars fans, the best-kept secret of Disney+ was probably Baby Yoda, the adorable little creature that has factored into The Mandalorian. The pint-sized member of Yoda’s species has captured the hearts of many with its facial expressions and moments and is set to result in a ton of merchandise and other official content. As it turns out, some Disney+ viewers want to showcase their love for Baby Yoda in a very specific way — through a new avatar on the service. A post from Reddit user November2019 recently gained popularity online, which imagines what a Baby Yoda icon would look like on Disney+’s interface.

Granted, an argument can be made for not having a Baby Yoda icon — largely to prevent new Disney+ users from being spoiled about the reveal. Even though Baby Yoda has become a huge topic of conversation in recent weeks, the initial reveal of him was kept top-secret for a good reason.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that,” series creator Jon Favreau recently explained. “So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

“It’s heartbreakingly beautiful,” Werner Herzog, who portrays The Client on the series, said in an interview earlier this month. “And I saw two technicians operating it remotely. One was for the eyes and the mouth, the other was for other facial expressions, it’s a phenomenal technical achievement, and beyond the technological achievement it’s heartbreaking.”

“I don’t know…but on the set it looked absolutely convincing,” Herzog continued. “It made you cry when you saw it.”

New episodes of The Mandalorian will debut on Fridays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.