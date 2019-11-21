New Yorker Cartoon Pokes Fun at The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda

There’s been quite a lot to love about The Mandalorian thus far, as the series makes a unique impact on the Star Wars universe. In between epic fight scenes, gorgeous cinematography, and a pretty awesome titular gunslinger, a certain pint-sized character has captured the hearts of viewers. In the days since The Mandalorian‘s first episode debuted, fans have developed quite a love for “Baby Yoda”, the small creature that The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) has been tasked with bringing in. Many have felt a familial reaction to the adorable little creature, so much so that it has inspired a cartoon in The New Yorker. On Wednesday, the publication shared a piece that shows a woman pushing her baby in a stroller and remarking that the baby is cute, but nowhere near as much as Baby Yoda.

We’re all fans of Baby Yoda. pic.twitter.com/pp4rEfwAc3 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) November 20, 2019

Baby Yoda managed to be a pretty significant secret leading up to The Mandalorian‘s premiere, which made the creature’s arrival all the more adorable.

“I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that,” series creator Jon Favreau recently explained. “So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

“It’s heartbreakingly beautiful,” Werner Herzog, who portrays The Client on the series, said in an interview earlier this month. “And I saw two technicians operating it remotely. One was for the eyes and the mouth, the other was for other facial expressions, it’s a phenomenal technical achievement, and beyond the technological achievement it’s heartbreaking.”

“I don’t know…but on the set it looked absolutely convincing,” Herzog continued. “It made you cry when you saw it.”

