Sasha Banks Confirmed For Star Wars The Mandalorian Season 2 In New Trailer

✖

WWE's Sasha Banks is used to throwing down in the ring, but she recently took some time to head to a galaxy far far away, and now we finally have our first look at the WEW superstar in the much anticipated second season of The Mandalorian. Disney dropped the first trailer for season 2 today, and at one point we see Mando with Baby Yoda making their way through a city and the narration is saying he needs to return the adorable little guy to the Jedi. We then see a cloaked figure watching them, and at one point they even make eye contact with Mando before disappearing. That has been identified as Sasha, and we cannot wait to learn more about her role.

We only know at this point that she's playing a Jedi, and while a few names have been rumored for her, including Sabine Wren, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Hopefully, we'll get more information on who she is playing sooner rather than later, but in the meantime you can check out Sasha in The Mandalorian in the image below.

(Photo: Disney)

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni explained to EW recently that season 2 opens up the world quite a bit, and that paves the way for more interactions with the Jedi, which seems to include Sasha's character as well.

“The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world,” Favreau said. “The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show.” Adds Filoni, “Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy.”

As for following up season 1, Filoni credits not trying to do too much to convolute what went right the first time. “Quite simply: We didn’t overthink things,” Filoni said. “George started with these very iconic characters whose relationships are very clear, and then introduced what’s at stake — for us, the [fate of] the Child. An audience tends to enjoy a story by sticking to tropes and characters they understand — like a gunslinger in the Old West. So it was a clear story and a fun adventure even if you’ve never seen anything [in the Star Wars universe]."

Are you pumped for Sasha Banks in The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up about it on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!