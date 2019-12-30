Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Billy Dee Williams Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters right now and some fans absolutely loved how the Skywalker Saga has come to an end. One person that was having just as good of a time as the audience was is Billy Dee Williams. The Star Wars legend shared some photos of all the fun the cast was having behind the scenes. Hanging out with Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Issac and others seems like a great time. But most of all, Williams just exudes a type of joy at being back in the series proper after all that time away. He’s said in the past that he never imagined that he’d make it back to the galaxy far, far away. But, his moment is at hand and the legend is loving every minute of screen time during The Rise of Skywalker. In a movie full of moments that are aimed to bring the audience to their feet, Lando’s entrance was a choice that not many people can really say no to.

J.J. Abrams has wanted to incorporate Lando in some way shape or form in this Sequel Trilogy. But, Rian Johnson admitted that there didn’t end up being enough room for the legend’s return in The Last Jedi. Still, things just would be right without him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I never had a bad feeling about

this 😎#TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/f4xrv3r0fV — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 29, 2019

“He’s not in the film and it was never really something that came up,” Johnson said to EW. “I mean, I loved that character. It would have been fun to see him, but it’s just not something that ever really had a place in the story.”

Johnson would later tell The Playlist that he once “briefly considered” having Williams’ Lando occupy Benicio del Toro’s place in the film. But this wasn’t to be either.

“I don’t think you would ever buy that Lando would just completely betray the characters like that and have that level of moral ambiguity,” Johnson added.

“Because we love Lando and you’d come into it with that [expectation]. And also, DJ, the character that they met, for the purposes of Finn’s character, had to be a morally ambiguous character that you’re not sure about, that you’re guessing about, and we already know that we love the character of Lando so it just wouldn’t have played in that part story-wise.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.